Newly-elected Minnesota state reps Danny Nadeau and Kristin Robbins were sworn into their roles on Jan. 3. The marked the start of the 2023 State Legislative session. They were among 132 other state representatives taking the oath of office.

Boundaries were redrawn last year. Nadeau is the representative of House Dist. 34A and Robbins is the representative of House Dist. 37A.

