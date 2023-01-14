Newly-elected Minnesota state reps Danny Nadeau and Kristin Robbins were sworn into their roles on Jan. 3. The marked the start of the 2023 State Legislative session. They were among 132 other state representatives taking the oath of office.
Boundaries were redrawn last year. Nadeau is the representative of House Dist. 34A and Robbins is the representative of House Dist. 37A.
Danny Nadeau
Rep. Nadeau, R-Rogers, represents those residents living in Dayton, Rogers and most of Champlin.
“I hope that we will work quickly to approve a state budget that’s focused on the tough issues affecting Minnesotans,” said Nadeau. “If we do, we can provide long-term tax relief, and return surplus revenues to families to mitigate the crushing effects of inflation.”
Most of Rep. Nadeau’s work during the first months of session will take place in House committees. For the 2023-2024 legislative biennium, Nadeau will serve on the Health Finance and Policy Committee and the State and Local Government Finance and Policy Committee.
He encourages area residents to contact him if they have any legislative questions, concerns, or ideas. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-4315, via email at rep.danny.nadeau@house.mn.gov, or via U.S. Mail at 291 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155.
Kristin Robbins
Rep. Robbins, R-Maple Grove, began her third term. She represents the new District 37A which includes the western part of Maple Grove and the communities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, and Medina.
Prior to the start of session, Robbins was elected to serve as an Assistant Minority Leader. She will serve on the Taxes, Higher Education Finance and Policy, and Rules and Legislative Administration Committees.
“It is an honor to represent my neighbors in District 37A in the Minnesota House of Representatives,” said Robbins. “I will continue to advocate for families, businesses, and students to make our state a place where all can succeed. My top priorities this session are to return the $17.6 billion surplus to taxpayers through permanent tax relief; ensure all students can read at grade-level through science-based reading instruction and curriculum; increase penalties for violent crime and repeat offenders, and reform the state’s grant-making process to limit fraud. I will continue to co-Chair the bicameral, bipartisan Civility Caucus and look forward to working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get things done for the people of Minnesota.”
Contact Robbins at 651-296-7806 or by email at rep.kristin.robbins@house.mn.gov. Mail can be sent to: Representative Kristin Robbins, 239 State Office Building, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55155
