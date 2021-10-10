The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove has two new business offerings designed to help guests reach their fitness goals and restore health and wellness.

“The variety here at The Shoppes is by design,” said Michael Landstad, General Manager of The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. “We pride ourselves on offerings that fit our guests’ entire lifestyle. Whether it be restaurants and grocery to spa, fitness and wellness, we’re so much more than just great shopping.”

Planet Fitness is located in the 21,191-square-foot space that once housed Forever 21. The fitness center is set to open in the fourth quarter.

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a unique environment, or Judgement Free Zone® where guests can build a lasting, active lifestyle. We are not here to kiss your butt, only to kick it if that’s what you need. To learn more about Planet Fitness, visit planetfitness.com

Restore Hyper Wellness, also set to open sometime in the fourth quarter, and is located next to Xfinity. The brand works to prevent common health issues with science-backed treatments like cryotherapy hyperbaric oxygen therapy and IV drip therapy. The goal at Restore Hyper Wellness is to help customers “feel better now.” To learn more about Restore Hyper Wellness, visit restore.com

