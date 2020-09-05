New shed arrives at Ames-Florida-Stork House

The Rockford Area Historical Society has a new shed in which to store gardening tools at the Ames-Florida Stork House property in Rockford. Donations from the Rockford Lions and others, along with work of RAHS volunteers, made the project possible. Pictured with the shed are (left to right) RAHS Board Trustees Tom Lemmage and Annette Tryon, Rockford Lions Treasurer Shane Modrow, Rockford Lions President Scott Soukup and RAHS Board Trustees James Eldien and Bonnie Maue.