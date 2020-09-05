New shed arrives at Ames-Florida-Stork House

The Rockford Area Historical Society has a new shed in which to store gardening tools at the Ames-Florida Stork House property in Rockford. Donations from the Rockford Lions and others, along with work of RAHS volunteers, made the project possible. Pictured with the shed are (left to right) RAHS Board Trustees Tom Lemmage and Annette Tryon, Rockford Lions Treasurer Shane Modrow, Rockford Lions President Scott Soukup and RAHS Board Trustees James Eldien and Bonnie Maue.

On Friday, Aug. 28, members of the Rockford Lions and the Rockford Area Historical Society gathered in appreciation of support for a new shed at the Ames-Florida Stork House property in Rockford.

“Through the generous donation of funds from the Rockford Lions, as well as other local donations, we were able to purchase a shed to store our organization’s outdoor supplies,” said Kathy Ehlers, chair of the Rockford Area Historical Society (RAHS). According to Ehlers, the need for a new shed became apparent in the last few years as the garage became more and more structurally challenged, and the work to revamp the Ames-Florida-Stork House gardens moved forward. The circular garden has been renovated completely and a new sign and the milling wheels in front have been redone. Work also is continuing on other garden areas around the house and grounds.

RAHS Board Trustee Tom Lemmage has spearheaded the planning and work to implement a shed on the property.  

“It has been a difficult year for our organization, and, despite the pandemic, our patrons can still enjoy the gardens and grounds of the Ames-Florida-Stork House,” Ehlers said. She expressed her appreciation for Lemmage’s leadership efforts and the work of RAHS volunteers and the Rockford Lions.

