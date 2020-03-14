Effective March 16, Maple Grove Transit will offer reverse commute bus service as part of its “express” schedule. The existing express bus service focuses on taking commuters from Maple Grove to Minneapolis in the morning with return trips from Minneapolis to Maple Grove in the afternoon. There are 53 daily round trips on five express routes that provide over 800,000 rides on an annual basis.  

The new reverse commute service offers an opposite commute pattern by providing trips from Minneapolis to Maple Grove in the morning with return trips from Maple Grove to Minneapolis in the afternoon. Maple Grove Transit heard from employers within the city that the current tight labor market is further challenged by limited transportation options for current and prospective employees.  

The primary goals of this reverse commute service are to:

• Provide those traveling to Maple Grove for current or future employment opportunities an additional commute option.

• Offer local employers the ability to draw talent from a broader geographical area.  

• Allow for local employers to attract a workforce that may not have access to a vehicle or prefers to use alternative transportation means.

This service is open to the general public and can used for any purpose such as shopping and medical trips.  

The reverse commute service offers three trips to Maple Grove and three trips back to Minneapolis. The service brings riders to the Maple Grove Transit Station, 12351 Main Street. From there, reverse commuters can use the Maple Grove Transit MY RIDE to travel to employment sites throughout the city.

Visit maplegrovetransit.org for details on the express bus service and MY RIDE. If people have questions, contact 763-494-6005 or transit@maplegrovemn.gov

