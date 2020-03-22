New Maple Grove Caribou opens

Pictured, left to right, are: Store Opening Specialist Joan Schneider, mascot Carrie Bou, General Manager Steve Ryan, District Manager Andrew Meade and District Manager Adam Krook.

The newest Caribou Coffee location, at 9805 Maple Grove Parkway, opened in Maple Grove on March 13. The new location offers a new look and feel, along with more food and beverage options.

