A new Hennepin History Museum exhibit, “Local Heroes,” is paying tribute to health care professionals for their efforts to protect the public dating back to the 1800s.
The exhibit will honor these healers and caretakers by exploring stories of their dedication and the history of medical innovation in the county. While the sacrifices of medical professionals have become more visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, “Local Heroes” traces the long tradition of people devoting themselves to the care of others, often in the face of adversity.
Museum Curator Alyssa Thiede was inspired to develop the exhibit as the pandemic set in. Thiede focused on lesser-known health care heroes dating back to the opening of Hennepin County’s first hospital in 1871. “I turned to experts in local health care history to enlist their help in telling these stories in a way that would do justice to the innovation, commitment, and resourcefulness of these individuals,” she said.
The exhibit also exposes themes of exclusion that affected caregivers and patients, a phenomenon that has included disparities in health care options and restrictions to health care careers based on gender and ethnicity.
The exhibit explores milestones such as the formation of the country’s oldest university-based nursing education program, the doctor who performed the first kidney transplant in the Midwest and the first Black doctor in Minneapolis.
The Hennepin History Museum is at 2303 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Pre-purchased tickets are required to visit the museum; they can be obtained at hennepinhistory.org/tickets. Visitors ages 6 and up are required to wear masks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.