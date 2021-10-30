Mitesco, a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and personalized, whole-person primary care, announced it has a fully executed lease for its fifth Twin Cities Good Clinic location in the Arbor Lakes development area of Maple Grove.
This expansion in Maple Grove is a part of The Good Clinic’s goal to open seven clinics in the Denver, Colorado and Minneapolis–Saint Paul, metro areas. The new Maple Grove clinic is set to open in early 2022.
“With our new site in Maple Grove, our presence and momentum in the Minneapolis marketplace continues to grow,” said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “Thousands of young professionals, families, and seniors live in rental communities, single family homes, and condominiums within a short distance from our Maple Grove clinic, making this an ideal location for our healthcare services.”
The Good Clinic is a new concept and approach to health care that is going national and it was founded right here in the Twin Cities. The concept, which includes care from nurse practitioners instead of doctors, is based on the fact that there is a growing shortage of primary care doctors in the U.S. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, there could be a shortage of 21,400 to 55,200 primary care physicians by 2033.
The clinic focuses on well care to help prevent sick care. It also treats physical and mental health issues. Because the two can often intertwine, it’s nice to have one spot for help and care.
The Good Clinic was founded by a group of Twin Cities executives who led the successful national expansion of the Minute Clinic prior to it being sold to CVS. This group of healthcare providers and administrators has decades of patient experience and a passion to make healthcare better by focusing on your individual goals. Together, they are committed to making good health happen by empowering the most important people in the healthcare journey
