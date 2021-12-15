Snow on the ground and visible breath in the air means that the boys swim and dive season is ready to kick off, and Maple Grove is ready to open up the new campaign.
Forty-four boys from grades seven through 12 are ready to experience a year that will be noticeably different from last year’s COVID-riddled season. Due to COVID-19, no spectators were allowed at events last season, so this year the bleachers will be sure to be filled with cheering fans.
Head Coach Matt Caron is in his seventh year leading the Crimson boys swim and dive team, and is excited to turn the page on a new season. “Some of the highlights will be watching the athletes reconnect and grow in their relationships, seeing returning athletes take on leadership roles, and watching the new and large group of middle school swimmers experience the excitement of high school competition,” Caron said.
Three seniors will serve as the team captains — Alejandro Jimenez, TJ Palli, and Maxwell Parrish. Jimenez said he loves the positivity of the team. “The team’s greatest strength this year is having a lot of strong junior swimmers, allowing for next year’s team to be just as good, or even better,” Jimenez said.
Palli agrees. “Our biggest strength is the depth of our team. We have many strong athletes, from seventh graders to seniors, so the team won’t be declining anytime soon,” he said.
Palli believes the team has a bunch of promising new athletes, many of whom bring their club swim experience to the team. “The athletes, coaches, and families are all great people who make the sport what it is,” he said. “Swimming has been and continues to be my favorite activity for that reason.”
Parrish is also excited about a new batch of teammates and serving as a team leader. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead the new swimmers and help them improve and grow to love the sport,” he said.
Every season is unique and as the 2021-22 campaign is about to begin, Caron sees new athletes rise to levels of performance and leadership. “What I hope is most significantly different from last year is that we will be able to compete together all year without any disruptions due to COVID,” Caron said. “In the end, it’s about bonding as a team and learning from one another. Our biggest strength is our sense of family. We always cheer each other on during races and push each other to improve.”
The Crimson took first place in the Northwest Suburban Conference Relay at Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids Dec. 11. The season wraps up in mid-February for some swimmers, while others head to State Championships in March.
