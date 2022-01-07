Brad Stanke, a franchise owner of Discover Strength Maple Grove, assists with one of the machines. The new fitness studio delivers 30-minute strength training sessions with an expert trainer twice per week.
Discover Strength Maple Grove franchise owners are Brad Stanke and Shannon Odegaard (Submitted photos)
Brad Stanke, a franchise owner of Discover Strength Maple Grove, assists with one of the machines. The new fitness studio delivers 30-minute strength training sessions with an expert trainer twice per week.
The new Maple Grove franchise location of Discover Strength has opened its doors on Main Street.
Discover Strength has announced it opened its newest franchise location in Maple Grove Dec. 15. It’s located at 7878 Main Street and expands the popular boutique fitness studio’s offerings in the northwest metro.
In addition to its six corporate locations around the Twin Cities, the Maple Grove studio is Discover Strength’s second franchise location. The Minnesota-based company recently opened its first franchise studio in Wayzata Dec. 9.
“We are thrilled to open our newest strength training studio in Maple Grove and serve even more clients in the Twin Cities,” said Luke Carlson, Discover Strength’s CEO and Founder. “Our market-tested business model provides potential franchise owners with the opportunity to join a thriving business brand and to create their own future.”
Discover Strength delivers 30-minute strength training sessions with an expert trainer twice per week, providing clients with evidence-based, safe, and efficient workouts. While the fitness industry has positioned itself as selling access to equipment, Discover Strength’s clients are interacting with educated experts.
“Our staff’s knowledge and expertise truly set us apart,” said Brad Stanke, Discover Strength’s Maple Grove Franchise Owner. “As a client turned owner, what I appreciate the most is how Discover Strength meets clients of all ages wherever they are in their health journey, and I’m excited to give my community the chance to now fall in love with strength training and improve their physical, mental and emotional health as well.”
Founded in 2006, Discover Strength is a Minnesota-based strength training studio built on the principle that people can look and feel their best in a fraction of the time through evidence-based and efficient exercise. Discover Strength currently has six corporate and two franchise locations in Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.