Discover Strength has announced it opened its newest franchise location in Maple Grove Dec. 15. It’s located at 7878 Main Street and expands the popular boutique fitness studio’s offerings in the northwest metro.

In addition to its six corporate locations around the Twin Cities, the Maple Grove studio is Discover Strength’s second franchise location. The Minnesota-based company recently opened its first franchise studio in Wayzata Dec. 9.

“We are thrilled to open our newest strength training studio in Maple Grove and serve even more clients in the Twin Cities,” said Luke Carlson, Discover Strength’s CEO and Founder. “Our market-tested business model provides potential franchise owners with the opportunity to join a thriving business brand and to create their own future.”

Discover Strength delivers 30-minute strength training sessions with an expert trainer twice per week, providing clients with evidence-based, safe, and efficient workouts. While the fitness industry has positioned itself as selling access to equipment, Discover Strength’s clients are interacting with educated experts.

“Our staff’s knowledge and expertise truly set us apart,” said Brad Stanke, Discover Strength’s Maple Grove Franchise Owner. “As a client turned owner, what I appreciate the most is how Discover Strength meets clients of all ages wherever they are in their health journey, and I’m excited to give my community the chance to now fall in love with strength training and improve their physical, mental and emotional health as well.”

Founded in 2006, Discover Strength is a Minnesota-based strength training studio built on the principle that people can look and feel their best in a fraction of the time through evidence-based and efficient exercise. Discover Strength currently has six corporate and two franchise locations in Minnesota.

For more information about Discover Strength, visit discoverstrength.com and discoverstrength.com/maplegrove.

