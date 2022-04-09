On Saturday, March 26, the new Wright County Dairy Princesses and Ambassadors were crowned at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buffalo.

This year’s princesses are Jalyssa Beaudry of Otsego, Brooklyn Decker of Howard Lake, Kieya Sargent of Maple Lake, Natalie Neumann of Buffalo, Autumn Roskowiak of Maple Lake, Katherine Hills of Monticello, and Grace Zeidler of Cokato.

This year’s ambassadors are Malorie Thorson of Waverly, Crystal Gunderson of Howard Lake, Maria Beaudry of Otsego, Emma Grangroth of Dassel, Leah Beaudry of Otsego, Sophie Salmela of Howard Lake, Haley Sims of Delano, Mollie Grangroth of Dassel and Katy Berning of Otsego.

People will see them around the county serving ice cream and reading stories at libraries, in community parades, at the Wright County fair and more.

To learn more about the dairy princesses, visit their Facebook page or send an email to dairyprincesswright@gmail.com.

