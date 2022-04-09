(Photos courtesy of Wright County Dairy Princesses)
Wright County Dairy Ambassadors were crowned March 26. Back row: Emma Grangroth, Maria Beaudry, Haley Sims, Leah Beaudry, and Sophie Salmela. Front row: Mollie Grangroth, Katy Berning. Not pictured are Malorie Thorson and Crystal Gunderson.
Wright County Dairy Princesses were also crowned at the March 26 event at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buffalo. Back row: Kieya Sargent, Natalie Neumann, Autumn Roskowiak, and Katherine Hills. Front row: Jalyssa Beaudry, and Brooklyn Decker. Not pictured is Grace Zeidler.
On Saturday, March 26, the new Wright County Dairy Princesses and Ambassadors were crowned at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buffalo.
This year’s princesses are Jalyssa Beaudry of Otsego, Brooklyn Decker of Howard Lake, Kieya Sargent of Maple Lake, Natalie Neumann of Buffalo, Autumn Roskowiak of Maple Lake, Katherine Hills of Monticello, and Grace Zeidler of Cokato.
This year’s ambassadors are Malorie Thorson of Waverly, Crystal Gunderson of Howard Lake, Maria Beaudry of Otsego, Emma Grangroth of Dassel, Leah Beaudry of Otsego, Sophie Salmela of Howard Lake, Haley Sims of Delano, Mollie Grangroth of Dassel and Katy Berning of Otsego.
People will see them around the county serving ice cream and reading stories at libraries, in community parades, at the Wright County fair and more.
