Incumbent District 5 County Commissioner Debbie Goettel and three new members of the Hennepin County Board took their oaths of office Jan. 4. The three newcomers are District 1 Commissioner Jeff Lunde, of Brooklyn Park; District 6 Commissioner Chris LaTondresse, of Hopkins; and District 7 Commissioner Kevin Anderson, of Maple Grove.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic safety measures, the ceremony was virtual, with the commissioners taking their oaths at home or in the board chambers.
Goettel, who is beginning her second four-year term, welcomed the new board members.
“To my new colleagues, these are unprecedented times. We are doing our first virtual swearing-in. You will be serving in a time of many challenges. The staff and the current county board will support you. Our success is your success,” she said.
During the Jan. 5 board meeting, District 3 Commissioner Marion Greene, of St. Louis Park, was reappointed as chair of the board. Greene has served as county commissioner since May 2014. Her district includes St. Louis Park and portions of Minneapolis.
Goettel, of Richfield, will serve as vice chair of the board. Her district includes Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Richfield. She was selected as the 2021 committee chair for administration, libraries and budget.
District 4 Commissioner Angela Conley, of Minneapolis, will serve as committee chair for health and human services.
Conley, Lunde and Greene will serve as chairs for intergovernmental relations. Lunde will serve as chair for public safety and Anderson as chair for public works.
Lunde’s district includes Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Osseo, Crystal, Robbinsdale and New Hope. Anderson’s district includes Maple Grove, Champlin, Dayton, Rogers and the western portion of the county.
Acting as the Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority, the board elected District 2 Commissioner Irene Fernando as chair and LaTondresse as vice chair. Fernando, of Minneapolis, represents a portion of Plymouth, Golden Valley, Minneapolis and St. Anthony. LaTondresse’s district includes Edina, Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Excelsior, Shorewood and the South Lake communities.
Info: hennepin.us/your-government#
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.