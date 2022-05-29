Upsher-Smith Laboratories, headquartered in Maple Grove, announced that Taku Nakaoka has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Upsher-Smith, effective May 13.
Additionally, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Rich Fisher, has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) responsible for the day-to-day leadership of Upsher-Smith.
Nakaoka succeeds Rusty Field, who previously served as President and CEO and recently departed the company to pursue another opportunity.
As Chairman and CEO, Nakaoka is responsible for the strategic direction, operating performance and growth of Upsher-Smith. He also serves as Corporate Officer and Group Chief Officer of Corporate Strategy of Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd., Upsher-Smith’s parent company, and Corporate Officer and General Manager of Corporate Strategy at Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Prior to Sawai, he held several executive-level positions at Sumitomo Corporation.
“I am honored to assume this role as Chairman and CEO and look forward to working alongside the executive team to drive the strategic direction of the company, expand global partnerships and enhance programs critical to future growth,” said Nakaoka, Chairman and CEO of Upsher-Smith. “Rusty’s strong and determined leadership over the past eight years was integral to building a strong foundation for Upsher-Smith and Rich Fisher’s previous role as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy makes him well-positioned to successfully lead the company as President and COO.”
