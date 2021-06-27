New Anoka Stake Presidency announced

The new Anoka Stake Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes Pr. Chen-fu Liao (Maple Grove), Pr. Paul Wilson (Plymouth) , Pr. Nathan Lingard (Dayton).

This spring, the Anoka Stake Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was reorganized.

President Kenneth Rasmussen of Maple Grove who has served as the first counselor in the Anoka Stake Presidency for nine years was released. He and his wife, Alene, desire to serve a mission for the church.

President Nathan Lingard of Dayton, was called as a new member of the Stake Presidency to serve as second counselor.

President Chen-Fu Liao of Maple Grove was sustained as first counselor in the Stake Presidency.

President Paul W. Wilson III of Plymouth continues as the President of the Anoka Minnesota Stake.

The Anoka Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes all of the Northwest area of central Minnesota which includes Minneapolis, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, Maple Grove, Dayton, Plymouth, Andover, Anoka, St. Francis, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Crystal, Ham Lake and surrounding communities. There are over 2,800 members of the Anoka Minnesota Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

