New Amazon Sortation Center in Maple Grove fully operational

Workers in Minnesota’s newest Amazon facility are now sorting and preparing packages for delivery, promising even faster service for 1,000s of customers in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. The Sortation Center, located at 10440 89th Avenue in Maple Grove, received its first shipment Oct. 27.
The building is approximately 350,000 square feet and currently employs more than 200 associates. It is located right next door to an Amazon Delivery Station, which is where packages are sorted one last time before drivers take them to their final destination.
“The city of Maple Grove is thankful for the continued investment in the community by Amazon,” Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson said. “The new sortation center provides additional employment opportunities for residents as well as an increase to the tax base. The new facility will also provide residents and businesses with an increased ability to receive and send shipments on a timely basis. Amazon has been a great partner over the past few years, and the city looks forward to building upon the relationship into the future.”
Associates have spent the past couple of weeks ramping up operations while receiving, storing and sending out packages for delivery.
“We are thrilled to open this facility in the North Metro, further increasing the speed of our delivery network,” Amazon Site Leader Tommy Johns said. “Our location was chosen based on data and customer needs and we’re proud to be a part of Maple Grove, as both a partner and employer. We bring Amazon’s state-of-the-art technology and commitment to worker safety to the region, and we look forward to growing alongside our community.”
While the facility increases its production, Human Resources leaders will also continue hiring hundreds of residents to help meet customer orders. Full-time, part-time and “flex” employment shifts are available to meet the needs of every prospective employee.
Between 2010 and 2020, Amazon created more than 6,500 jobs in Minnesota and invested more than $3 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees.
