On Oct. 24, there was a 911 report of a deck on fire just after 2:30 p.m. in Maple Grove. Neighbors reported helping occupants evacuate the house and said everyone had safely exited. The house was a two-story detached home located on the 9600 block of Vagabond Lane.
The 911 caller also reported the fire was spreading to the outside of the house.
Maple Grove Chief 5 reported he was “a ways out” and requested a second alarm assignment for the fire. Maple Grove Police stated that the house was fully engulfed. The first engine arrived and was positioned in front of the house, while a ladder truck set-up operations on the side of the house. This provided a separate fire hydrant for each apparatus.
Fire crews used large hose lines on the rear of the house and began an exterior fire attack. Heavy fire load prevented firefighters from making entry into the house prior to preliminarily knocking down the blaze. Firefighters noted extreme fire conditions in the basement and walkout basement.
A significant fire was also burning in the attic, but was knocked down using a large stream of water from the ladder truck.
Crews were able to transition to an interior fire attack at approximately 3 p.m. with fire marked under control just before 3:30 p.m. Fire units began to clear from the scene just before 4:30 p.m.
This fire is being investigated by Maple Grove Fire with assistance from the Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team. Preliminary investigation has yet to confirm a point of origin and cause of this major fire.
