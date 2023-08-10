The annual National Night Out and Night to Unite celebrations took place Aug. 1 in the cities of Maple Grove, Osseo, Dayton and Champlin.

The cities of Maple Grove, Dayton and Champlin hosted block parties, as the city of Osseo hosted a community-wide celebration in the evening. Maple Grove also hosted a free kick-off event that afternoon.

  

