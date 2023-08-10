People check out a Maple Grove fire truck during the city’s National Night Out Kick-off Event in the parking lot of the Community Center. There were emergency vehicle tours, a helicopter fly-in, free face painting and hair styling, officers available for questions, and a free hot dog lunch provided by the Lookout Bar and Grill.
Members of the Maple Grove City Council and the police chief stop for a photo during the National Night Out Kick-off event. Pictured left to right are Councilmember Rachelle Johnson, Chief Eric Werner, Mayor Mark Steffenson, and Councilmember Kristy Barnett.
The annual National Night Out and Night to Unite celebrations took place Aug. 1 in the cities of Maple Grove, Osseo, Dayton and Champlin.
The cities of Maple Grove, Dayton and Champlin hosted block parties, as the city of Osseo hosted a community-wide celebration in the evening. Maple Grove also hosted a free kick-off event that afternoon.
