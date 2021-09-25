Since 2013, Greenfield’s Central Park has been the location of an annual National POW/MIA Recognition Day event, on the third Friday in September. This year the event was held Sept. 17.
Host Kerri Holm-Eberling, spoke about the meaning of the event and to never forget the more than 84,000 Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action since WWII. Additionally, she spoke of the importance of continuing to hold the government accountable to continue working on recoveries.
Mayor Brad Johnson spoke about the appreciation the community has for this event and honoring the POW/MIA’s.
The guest of honor and speaker, Jim Heimerl, described his experience as a Marine in Vietnam where his unit became MIA. He shared the miracle of how they survived and the impact of the not knowing and no closure on the families of those still unaccounted.
Peace officers and first responders in attendance were recognized, including Hennepin County Deputy-Joel Svenby and the Loretto Fire Department.
After the speakers, those in attendance moved closer to the flag pole where Randy “Hook” Eberling and Dennis Maddox performed the flag raising. An Ritual Squad program was then performed by Hamel American Legion Post 394, Hamel VFW Post 5903 and Montrose VFW Post 8731. The National Anthem and dual TAPS were played by Rockford High School students, Ina and Claire, under the guidance of their band director, Jerald Ferdig.
