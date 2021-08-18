The Hamel American Legion Post 394 and the Hamel VFW Post 5903 will be hosting an event on National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The event will be Friday, Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at Central Park in Greenfield, 7200 Greenfield Road.

The community is invited to this event.

Many Americans across the United States pause to remember the sacrifices and service of those who were prisoners of war (POW), as well as those who are missing in action (MIA), and their families. All military installations fly the National League of Families’ POW/MIA flag, which symbolizes the nation’s remembrance of those who were imprisoned while serving in conflicts and those who remain missing. United States flags and POW/MIA flags are flown on this day and joint prayers are made for POWs and MIAs.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is not a federal public holiday in the United States but it is a national observance. At present, there are more than 83,000 Americans who remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and the Gulf Wars/other conflicts.

For additional information, call 763-202-9359.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments