The Hamel American Legion Post 394 and the Hamel VFW Post 5903 will be hosting an event on National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The event will be Friday, Sept. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at Central Park in Greenfield, 7200 Greenfield Road.
The community is invited to this event.
Many Americans across the United States pause to remember the sacrifices and service of those who were prisoners of war (POW), as well as those who are missing in action (MIA), and their families. All military installations fly the National League of Families’ POW/MIA flag, which symbolizes the nation’s remembrance of those who were imprisoned while serving in conflicts and those who remain missing. United States flags and POW/MIA flags are flown on this day and joint prayers are made for POWs and MIAs.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is not a federal public holiday in the United States but it is a national observance. At present, there are more than 83,000 Americans who remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and the Gulf Wars/other conflicts.
For additional information, call 763-202-9359.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.