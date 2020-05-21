With some things around the Twin Cities area returning to more normalcy, area cities are still taking some precautions. This is true for the National Night Out and Night to Unite events in Maple Grove, Champlin, Osseo and Dayton.

The cities of Champlin and Osseo have moved their Night to Unite celebrations to Oct. 6.

As for the National Night Out events, which Maple Grove and Dayton celebrate, are requested to take place Oct. 6 as well.

These events were originally planned for August.

Stay tuned for more information from each city on these October events.

- Compiled by Alicia Miller

