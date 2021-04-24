There will be live music at the 2021 Osseo Lions Roar Sept. 10 and 11.
Osseo will be rocking on Friday night, Sept. 10, with music from American Bootleg.
Local band Generation Radio will hit the stage Saturday, Sept. 11, in the afternoon with Rough House winding up the show Saturday night.
Come on down and do the COVID Stomp and chase the blues away.
The music brought to the Osseo Lions Roar by the Osseo Lions.
