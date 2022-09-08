Music, parade, fun planned at the 46th Osseo Lions Roar
(File photo by Alicia Miller)

This year's Osseo Lions Roar events run Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10.

 Alicia Miller

This year’s 46th Annual Osseo Lions Roar festivities take place Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. Most of the events of this year’s Lions Roar take place along Third Street NW, between Central Avenue and First Avenue NW, unless otherwise noted.

Events include food, a parade, inflatable rides, music and more.

