Music, parade, fun planned at the 46th Osseo Lions Roar

This year’s 46th Annual Osseo Lions Roar festivities take place Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. Most of the events of this year’s Lions Roar take place along Third Street NW, between Central Avenue and First Avenue NW, unless otherwise noted.
Events include food, a parade, inflatable rides, music and more.
New this year, will be the Lions Hunt and Word Jumble on Saturday. Find contest forms at the Lions Ice Cream cart. This is sponsored by Premier Bank.
Friday, Sept. 9
The Craft and Vendor Fair will take place from noon to 5 p.m. in Boerboom Memorial Park across from Osseo City Hall.
The Lions Food Tent will be open. Menu options include grilled pork chops, hot dogs, Polish sausage, roast beef sandwiches and pulled pork. Pop and bottled water served by Boy and Girl Scout troops. Locally grown sweet corn is presented by Smith Farms. Mini donuts and walking tacos by Hopkins Noon-Time Lions. New this year, find a pizza booth courtesy of Red’s Savoy Pizza.
LEO’s Adventureland Activities, inflatable rides and games and petting zoo, will open at 4 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m.
The beer tent and wine bar will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. There will be a selection of craft and domestic beers, and cider. Everyone will be carded. A valid ID must be presented to be served any alcoholic beverage.
The band RoughHouse performs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Pull tabs and Big Wheel will also take place throughout the day.
Saturday, Sept. 10
The Craft and Vendor Fair will be displayed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Boerboom Memorial Park.
The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 10 a.m., with the race starting at the track stadium at Osseo Senior High School track stadium continues through residential areas of Osseo and finishes along Central Avenue. This event is presented by the Osseo Senior High School boys and girls cross country team. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. Visit the website at: osseolions5K.com for more information.
LEO’s Adventureland Activities will open at 10 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.
The Lions Food Tent will be open. Menu options include: grilled pork chops, hot dogs, Polish sausage, roast beef sandwiches and pulled pork. Pop and bottled water served by Boy and Girl Scout troops. Locally grown sweet corn is presented by Smith Farms. Mini donuts and walking tacos by Hopkins Noon-Time Lions. Back by popular demand, find a pizza booth courtesy of Red’s Savoy Pizza.
A beer tent and wine bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be a selection of craft and domestic beers, a selection of wine and rita’s. Everyone will be carded. A valid ID must be presented to be served any alcoholic beverage.
The parade kicks off at noon at Sipe Park and runs through the city to the final designation of Osseo Senior High School.
The Classic Car Show will be along Central Avenue following the parade.
Senior Center Bingo will be in the Osseo Community Center from 2 to 4:30 p.m. This is presented by the Osseo Seniors group.
There will be a bean bag toss tournament starting at 2 p.m.
Bingo will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. under the Premier Bank drive-thru, presented by the Knights of Columbus.
The band Generation Radio performs from 2 to 6 p.m.
The band American Bootleg performs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Pull tabs and Big Wheel will also take place throughout the day.
Check out the website OsseoLions.com or the Osseo Lions’ Facebook page for information and questions.
