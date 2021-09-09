Music, parade, fun planned at the 44th Osseo Lions Roar

This year’s 44th Annual Osseo Lions Roar festivities take place Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11. Most of the events of this year’s Lions Roar take place along Third Street N.W., between Central Avenue and First Avenue NW, unless otherwise noted.
Events include: food, parade, inflatable rides, music and more.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
The Craft Fair and Arts in the Park and Sidewalk Sale will take place from noon to 5 p.m. along Central Avenue and in Boerboom Veterans Memorial Park across from Osseo City Hall.
The Lions Food Tent will be open. Menu options include: grilled pork chops, hot dogs, Polish sausage, roast beef sandwiches and pulled pork. Pop and bottle water served by Boy and Girl Scout troops. Locally grown sweet corn presented by Smith Farms. Mini donuts and walking tacos by Hopkins Noon-Time Lions. New this year, find a pizza booth courtesy of Red’s Savoy Pizza.
LEO’s Adventureland Activities, inflatable rides and games and petting zoo, will open at 4 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m.
A beer garden featuring strong beer and wine will be open from 4 to 11 p.m. There will be a selection of craft and domestic beers, and cider. Everyone will be carded. A valid ID must be presented to be served any alcoholic beverage.
A Corn on the Cob Eating Contest will be at 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by Smiths Farms.
American Bootleg performs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Pull tabs and Big Wheel will also take place throughout the day.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
The Craft Fair and Art in the Park and Sidewalk Sale will be displayed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Central Avenue and in Boerboom Memorial Park.
The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 10 a.m., with the race starting at the track stadium at Osseo Senior High School track stadium continues through residential areas of Osseo and finishes along Central Avenue. This event is presented by the Osseo Senior High School boys and girls cross country team. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. Visit the website at: osseolions5K.com for more information.
LEO’s Adventureland Activities will open at 10 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.
The Lions Food Tent will be open. Menu options include: grilled pork chops, hot dogs, Polish sausage, roast beef sandwiches and pulled pork. Pop and bottle water served by Boy and Girl Scout troops. Locally grown sweet corn presented by Smith Farms. Mini donuts and walking tacos by Hopkins Noon-Time Lions. New this year, find a pizza booth courtesy of Red’s Savoy Pizza.
A beer garden featuring strong beer and wine will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a selection of craft and domestic beers, a selection of wine and rita’s. Everyone will be carded. A valid ID must be presented to be served any alcoholic beverage.
The parade kicks off at noon at Sipe Park and runs through the city to the final designation of Osseo Senior High School.
Senior Center Bingo will be in the Osseo Community Center. This is presented by the Osseo Seniors group.
There will be a bean bag toss tournament starting at 2 p.m.
Bingo will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. under the Premier Bank Drive-thru. This presented by the Knights of Columbus.
The band Generation Radio performs from 2 to 6 p.m.
A dessert pie eating contest is at 3 p.m. in front of the band stand. This event is courtesy of the Osseo Lions Club.
There will be a Pizza Pie Eating Contest at 6 p.m. This event is sponsored by Red’ Savoy Pizza.
The band Rough House performs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Pull tabs and Big Wheel will also take place throughout the day.
Check out the website OsseoLions.com or the Osseo Lions’ Facebook page for information and questions.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
