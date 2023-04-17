The Minnesota Utility Contractors Association (MUCA) is partnering with ISD 728 and other area schools in hosting its fourth Trades Show and Tell event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ERX Motor Park in Elk River. This free event invites eighth-12th graders and their parents to learn about post-graduation options and careers.
Students and parents will have the opportunity to connect with professionals from a variety of construction industry trade groups and contractors. Some exhibits will have simulators, demonstrations, or static equipment available to learn more in-depth about the skills needed.
Some facts about construction trade careers include: A good education does not always require a four-year degree, the average Minnesota construction worker earns an average salary of $61,000, 53% of general contractors are looking for skilled laborers and the majority offer training, and 99% of construction workers want to stay in construction.
The event will have food trucks and prize drawings. Stop by for lunch and a learning experience. Students and parents who attend the Trades Show and Tell will have the opportunity to win prize donations provided by exhibitors.
The Minnesota Utility Contractors Association (MUCA) is a non-profit trade association serving over 140 companies in the underground utility construction since 1978. MUCA’s mission is to promote the underground utility industry by providing safety training, continuing education, scholarships, and legislative relations. For more information, visit muca.org.
