The Minnesota Utility Contractors Association (MUCA) is partnering with ISD 728 and other area schools in hosting its fourth Trades Show and Tell event on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ERX Motor Park in Elk River. This free event invites eighth-12th graders and their parents to learn about post-graduation options and careers.

Students and parents will have the opportunity to connect with professionals from a variety of construction industry trade groups and contractors. Some exhibits will have simulators, demonstrations, or static equipment available to learn more in-depth about the skills needed.

