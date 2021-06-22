It is the season of motorcycles and cars joining each out other the roads of Minnesota! Safe riding practices and cooperation from all road users will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our counties highways. But it’s especially important for drivers to understand the safety challenges faced by motorcyclists such as size and visibility, and motorcycle riding practices like down-shifting and weaving to know how to anticipate and respond to them. By raising motorists’ awareness, both drivers and riders will be safer sharing the road.
Why should drivers be aware of motorcyclists when traveling Wright County roads?
Drivers simply don’t see the motorcycle or misjudge its distance and speed. The small size of motorcycles can make them appear farther away when they’re actually closer. The combination of congested roadways, distracted driving and the difficulty of seeing motorcycles in traffic has led to many preventable fatalities each year.
What are some tips for safely sharing the road with motorcycles?
Take extra care when making a left turn. It is safest to let the motorcycle pass to avoid turning in front of the rider.
Pay special attention at intersections. Nearly one in three motorcycle fatalities happens at a roadway intersection.
Give driving your full attention. Even a momentary distraction, such as answering a phone call or changing the radio station, can have deadly consequences.
Look twice when changing lanes. Check mirrors, blind spots, and always use turn signals.
Give motorcycles room when passing them. Move over to the passing lane and don’t crowd the motorcyclist’s full lane.
Stay back. If you’re behind a motorcycle, always maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcyclist downshifts instead of applying the brake to slow down, it can catch drivers off guard since there are no brake lights to signal reduced speed.
Slow down. Obey posted speed limits and drive to conditions.
Motorcycle deaths and injuries decreased from 2015 from 61 deaths to 44 and 1,232 to 840 injuries. 68% of those killed were known to not be wearing their helmet. The most dangerous time for motorcyclists is between noon to 6 p.m. A total of 43% of tested motorcyclists involved in crashes were over .08BAC. There were 930 crashes involving motorcycles. June was their most dangerous month for crashes and August for fatalities. Ages 25 to 29 and 55 to 59 had the most fatalities and injuries. County state roads were where 50% of the fatalities happened and 25% of the injuries.
