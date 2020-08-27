Mother Nature lights up the sky

A Rogers resident took this photo of the large storm that rolled across the state on Aug. 14. This photo of some of the storm’s lightning was taken in the Rivers Edge Villas area through the windows in a sun room. (Photo by David Halgrimson)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments