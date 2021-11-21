At a time when prices are rising on many products and services, Great River Energy, headquartered in Maple Grove, is holding its wholesale electricity rates relatively flat into 2022 and projecting rate stability into the future.
“We spent over a decade transitioning to a portfolio of power supply and transmission resources to efficiently serve our member-owner cooperatives,” said Great River Energy President and Chief Executive Officer David Saggau. “The benefits of those decisions are now being felt. Wholesale rate stability is incredibly important to our member systems in greater Minnesota that are seeing sharp increases in other costs.”
Stable wholesale rate projections are due in large part to changes in the way Great River Energy produces and purchases energy. The cooperative plans to eliminate coal from its owned power supply resources, more than double its renewables and purchase a greater portion of energy from the Midwest energy market.
These changes put Great River Energy on-track to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by more than 80% by 2023, surpassing Minnesota’s statewide emissions goal more than 25 years ahead of schedule.
Twenty of Great River Energy’s 28 member-owner cooperatives will see their wholesale rates decrease slightly in 2022. The other eight member-owners will see increases, primarily due to reductions in planned energy purchases from Great River Energy.
This is the fourth consecutive year in which Great River Energy’s budgeted average wholesale rate has not increased for all-requirements member-owner cooperatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.