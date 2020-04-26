More than 2,000 jumbo watermelons donated to Second Harvest Heartland

On April 16 a donation of 2,000 jumbo watermelons from Hy-Vee, in cooperation with Sol Group, are donated to Second Harvest Heartland. Pictured, left to right, are: Bob Branham, director of produce strategy for SHH; Allison O’Toole, CEO for SHH; and Phil Hammermeister, store director for Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with its melon vendor Sol Group, is donating more than 2,000 jumbo seedless watermelons to Second Harvest Heartland.

On April 16, Hy-Vee delivered the watermelons, which each weigh approximately 20 pounds, to the food bank. The donation comes as food banks across Minnesota and Wisconsin struggle to keep their shelves stocked due to increased demand from COVID-19.

“Hy-Vee has always been about giving back to the communities they serve,” said Adam Lazo, Head of Sales for Sol Group Marketing. “We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them take care of those in need.”  

“We are extremely grateful for Sol Group’s partnership in helping us care for our communities during this difficult time,” said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications. “We are committed to helping our local food banks and hope this donation will provide some relief for them and our communities.”

The donation to Second Harvest Heartland is part of a series of donations that Hy-Vee and Sol are making to help provide fresh melons to different food banks across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments