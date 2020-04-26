More than 2,000 jumbo watermelons donated to Second Harvest Heartland

Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later in the day. High 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.