Join the Moms Club of St. Michael/Hanover for a free Preschool Fair community event to meet with many local preschools and child-focused businesses, getting more information about their programs.

The event will be held at St. Michael City Center (11800 Town Center Drive) on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Limit to two adults per household, no children if possible, due to COVID restrictions. Social distancing and masks required.

Email momsclubstmh@gmail.com with any questions.

