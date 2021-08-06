Mobility hub at Maple Grove Transit Station now open

People may have noticed the construction at the Maple Grove Transit Station this summer. The work is almost complete, but the new bus lanes and temporary parking stalls are now open. This project is part of what is called a Mobility Hub.
The concept of mobility hubs is the current buzz in the transportation industry. Mobility hubs are places of connectivity where different travel options – walking, biking, transit, and shared mobility – come together. They integrate transportation services, amenities, and supporting technologies to better connect local and commuter bus service with on-demand travel choices.
With the potential of permanent changes in mobility habits and patterns due to the pandemic, Maple Grove Transit recognized that it needed to pivot to embrace and engage these changes. A mobility hub helps coordinate Maple Grove Transit express buses, local fixed route, MY RIDE demand response, carpooling, Uber/Lyft, biking, and pedestrians at the Maple Grove Transit Station.
To create the Maple Grove hub, a portion of the Maple Grove Transit Station’s busway and small parking lot on the south side of the facility were reconfigured. Originally, the small parking lot was primarily used as kiss-and-ride (drop-offs) lot and short-term parking. This area was landscaped, signed and striped to facilitate the mobility hub concepts. User should note that traffic is now one-way through the lot and there is only 30-minute parking available in this surface lot.
Prior to these changes, the busway was often congested with express buses, intercity buses (Jefferson Lines), My Ride vans, and cars. Now each type of bus/service has its proper place, space, and lane. Clear signage directs everyone where to go, and enhanced pedestrian features make that circulation more functional and safer.
In addition, four electrical vehicle charging (EVC) stations were also added as part of the project. Maple Grove also made service and policy changes to its My Ride service as part of this project. In the coming month some changes to the interior of the Transit Station will occur to further this initiative.
For questions, contact transit@maplegrovemn.gov or 763-494-6005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.