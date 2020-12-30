Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge has hired Paul St. Martin to serve as the director of alumni services. His role is to ensure that anyone who attends a treatment program of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, whether licensed residential treatment or outpatient treatment, has access to ongoing support and resources to promote their ongoing sobriety.
“Often the first days and weeks after someone transitions out of our programs are the most crucial in terms of providing ongoing help and resources,” said Paul St. Martin. “Transitions can be difficult and its easy to fall back into old patterns. Having a strong support network in place is an important part of a successful lifelong recovery plan.”
The aftercare program at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge focuses on getting clients ready to transition out of its structured programs and back into their own lives. As part of his new role, St. Martin will expand alumni support services and oversee the creation of alumni support teams at each of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge’s locations. In the future, St. Martin plans to cultivate a community of graduates to provide ongoing support for those in recovery.
“The people that are most passionate about helping those in recovery, are often other people in recovery. My vision is to create a peer-to-peer recovery model for people who attend our programs so it’s simple for them to have ongoing access to a whole supportive community,” said St. Martin. “Alumni will be connected to local churches, support groups, and other alumni who can help guide them through the normal ups and downs of life without the use of substances.”
St. Martin is a graduate of North Central University and has been an Assembly of God Youth Pastor and a leader at ministries including Tree House and Youth for Christ.
