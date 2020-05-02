Missing Maple Grove woman found dead

Maple Grove police have updated the case of the missing woman in Maple Grove.
“On May 2, 28-year-old Maria Fury of Maple Grove was located in her home and tragically she was found deceased,” the Maple Grove Police Department said. “One suspect is in custody in connection with Maria’s death.”
The case was first reported as a missing persons case. Police state there was a tremendous outpouring of support from the community through volunteering to help search for Fury.
“The Maple Grove Police Department is grateful to all of the individuals who volunteered to assist our agency in finding Maria,” the department said. “We ask you to keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office have been assisting Maple Grove police.
If anyone has information related to this case, contact Detective Holzerland at 763-494-6204 or 763-494-6100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.