Missing Maple Grove woman found dead

Maple Grove police have updated the case of the missing woman in Maple Grove.

“On May 2, 28-year-old Maria Fury of Maple Grove was located in her home and tragically she was found deceased,” the Maple Grove Police Department said. “One suspect is in custody in connection with Maria’s death.”

The case was first reported as a missing persons case. Police state there was a tremendous outpouring of support from the community through volunteering to help search for Fury.

“The Maple Grove Police Department is grateful to all of the individuals who volunteered to assist our agency in finding Maria,” the department said. “We ask you to keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office have been assisting Maple Grove police.

If anyone has information related to this case, contact Detective Holzerland at 763-494-6204 or 763-494-6100.

