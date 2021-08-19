The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors made changes to cross country and soccer official for the 2021 fall season during an Aug. 3 meeting.
Boys and girls cross country will now have three classes with six races run at state on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Boys and girls soccer will also have an extra class at state this season, with semifinals and championships in all three classes taking place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Third-place soccer games will be at to be determined venues in 2021.
Champlin Park, Maple Grove and Osseo will be in the 5AAA section along with Irondale, Park Center, Mounds View, Roseville and Spring Lake Park in boys and girls soccer and boys and girls cross country.
Volleyball is adding a fourth class, but discussion is still ongoing with formats, and Nordic skiing is adding a sprint relay state race in the winter season.
Champlin Park, Osseo and Maple Grove will be in the 5AAAA section this season for volleyball along with Armstrong, Hopkins, Park Center, Spring Lake Park and Wayzata.
State volleyball is scheduled to be played at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul from Nov. 11-13, but the extra class will change the usual schedule.
Membership dues
The MSHSL also approved a motion to reduce the projected 2021-22 membership dues by $1.063 million and also adjusted the 2021-22 budget with that change in mind.
The Board of Directors also approved the use of the 2018-2019 fiscal year-end financial report to calculate the maximum allowed carryover budget for the 16 administrative regions.
Regions are capped at a 20% carryover.
Football playoff rotation
The MSHSL also approved football state tournament pairings from 2021-2026.
COVID-19 impact
There was also continued discussion on the application of medical information and guidance to member schools if athletes or communities are affected by COVID-19 for the 2021-22 school year.
The MSHSL and its Board of Directors will continue to monitor changes in guidance and recommendations from the CDC, Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Education and other sources.
Transfer eligibility with COVID-19 being one of the concerns is still being discussed and will be an action item for the next meeting.
The MSHSL staff was able to explore options and provide a recommendation to the executive committee.
The next MSHSL Board of Directors meeting is set for Oct. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.