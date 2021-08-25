On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee conducted a Senate Bonding Tour site visit at the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road. Local elected officials and city leaders were present.
The site visit is part of a state bond application for $18 million towards a $90 million Maple Grove Community Center renovation and expansion project. In addition, with the 2021 legislative session, the city of Maple Grove received authorization from the state legislature for a local option sales tax of a half-cent for 20 years to assist with financing the project. A ballot question will be part of the November 2022 general election for Maple Grove voters to decide on implementing the local option sales tax for the Community Center project.
In 2019, a public engagement effort was conducted to determine needs for the community center facility. The results of this process identified a need for expanded space for senior programming, improved aquatics, and expanded banquet and meeting space. An additional sheet of ice was also identified. Pre-design of a renovated and expanded facility has been completed to support the development of financing options for the project.
The Maple Grove Community Center, which opened to the public in 1997, is situated in the Arbor Lakes retail, entertainment, and business district. Over the almost 25 years, the population in the northwest metro has diversified and grown by 28% to over 230,000 residents, and the demand for services at the facility has grown. The community center welcomes over 650,000 visitors annually and is utilized by regional residents and those traveling for sports events, conferences, meetings, expos, activities, and recreation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.