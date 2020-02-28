Minnesota voters will join voters in 14 other states in casting their presidential primary nomination ballots on Super Tuesday, March 3.

The two major parties, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican Party, have submitted candidates for the ballot. Two other major parties, the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and the Legal Marijuana Now Party, have notified the Secretary of State that they will not participate.

Chairs of the state parties had the ability to choose which candidates are listed. The Republican ballot for Minnesota lists only incumbent President Donald Trump, although voters can write in another name. The DFL ballot includes 15 candidates, some of whom have suspended their campaigns.

A voter’s choice of party ballot will be recorded and is private data, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. However, a list of who voted in a presidential nomination primary and the political party each voter selected will be provided to the chair of each major political party. How a voter voted on the ballot will be secret.

All voters have at least one location where they can vote early in person with an absentee ballot. In Hennepin County, the county election office is at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 S. Sixth St. MC 012, Minneapolis, MN 55487-0012.

Early in-person voting is available at city halls or government centers. In addition to regular business hours, the early voting locations are open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and until 5 p.m. Monday, March 2.

For more information about polling places, elections and voting, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting or hennepin.us/residents#elections or call 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) or 612-348-5151.

