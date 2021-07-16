A Minnesota cowboy made good at the Hamel Rodeo.
For the second time, Tanner Aus, of Granite Falls, won the bareback riding championship at the Hamel Rodeo, scoring 88 points on the J Bar J Rodeo Co. horse Blessed Assurance. He won at the Hamel Rodeo in 2017 as well.
It was the third time for the 31-year-old cowboy to draw the horse, an eleven-year-old paint mare. Aus rode the mare in Hamel a few years ago, and at a rodeo in Circle, Montana.
The mare, a five-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo horse, is a good fit for her event, Aus said.
“She’s not an easy horse to ride, but she’s just the type of horse that bareback riders crave. If you could ride that horse every time, you’d never be sore and you’d always ride with a smile on your face.”
Like Aus, his horse at the Hamel Rodeo, Blessed Assurance, has been selected to buck at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in five consecutive years (2016 to 2020.)
Aus’ traveling partners are fellow Minnesotans and bareback riders Tyler Berghuis of Atwater, Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, and Ty Breuer of Mandan, North Dakota. He and Breuer are veterans who have competed for more than a dozen years. Berghuis and Bloomquist have ridden bareback horses since high school but are somewhat new to the pro rodeo world.
Berghuis and Bloomquist are learning the ins and outs of rodeo from Aus and Breuer.
“If there’s anything I can help them out with, obviously I do, but I don’t do anything for those guys that they can’t do for themselves,” Aus said. “They’re both great riders in their own right, and they’re constantly making progress and trying to figure out how to ride better.”
Aus and Breuer, who are both 31 years old, appreciate the youthfulness that Berghuis, age 25, and Bloomquist, 23, bring to the group.
“It’s good to have those young guys,” Aus said. “They remind us why we love it. They’re a lot of fun to have around. There’s a lot of laughs in the rig.”
Aus has had an illustrious career. A Minnesota High School Rodeo contestant, he’s been in the top 15 in the world five times, making him eligible to compete at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, pro rodeo’s world championship. He competes full-time at rodeos across the nation.
“It just means the world to me to come back to my home state and compete here. There are fewer rodeos here, but the people who show up, they are a die-hard crowd. I love where I’m from. I’m so thankful to come back here and rodeo.”
Aus is married to Lorissa. They have a 3-year-old daughter and a 15-month-old son.
In addition to Hamel, Aus won first place at the Isanti rodeo this weekend and third at Spooner, Wisconsin. He finished the 2020 rodeo year in fourth place in the Professional World Cowboys Association world standings. His 88 point ride at Hamel is one point shy of the arena record, 89 points, a record he set in 2017 when he won the rodeo.
Other 2021 champions at the rodeo are steer wrestler Ty Brown, Palmyra, Indiana (10 seconds on two head); team ropers Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Georgia/Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil (9.9 seconds on two head) and barrel racer Molly Otto, Grand Forks, North Dakota (14.73). Tie-down roper Trent Creager repeated as tie-down roper (17.9 seconds on two head); the Stillwater, Okla. man also won the tie-down in 2019.
In saddle bronc riding, Logan Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, won the 2021 title (86 points), and bull rider Dakota Nye, of Keosauqua, Iowa, won his event (86 points).
The permit bull riding win went to Riggin Hughes, Kempner, Texas, for his 76 point ride on the J Bar J Rodeo bull Drunken Sailor. Permit bull riding is open to those cowboys who have their Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association permit and have not yet acquired their full membership.
For complete results, visit www.ProRodeo.com.
Out of five performances, the Hamel Rodeo sold out four of them, with record crowds at Corcoran Lions Park.
The rodeo is a fundraiser for five area non-profit organizations. In its previous 39 years, the Hamel Rodeo has raised over $2 million. This year’s funds will be divided equally amongst the Hamel Volunteer Fire Department, the Hamel Lions Club, the Heinzen-Ditter Veterans of Foreign Wars, the John Pohlker American Legion and the Lord of Life Military Family Support Ministry.
The 2022 rodeo will be July 7-10. For more information, visit the website at www.HamelRodeo.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.