If people are looking for a fun holiday activity for families that also gives back to the community, Minnesota Play Café’s MiniDazzle event to benefit CROSS Services is for them.
Come enjoy two hours of play time and festive activities like face painting, cookie decorating, and a gingerbread man craft Sunday, Dec. 4.
Bid on silent auction baskets, have a light meal, and take pictures in the photo booth. Tickets are $15 per person and all proceeds will be donated to CROSS Services.
MiniSota Play Café owner Mandy Wroolie said, “The best part of owning the MiniSota Play Cafe is being a part of the amazing community of families. So creating a family fun holiday event to raise money for CROSS Services, who provides resources and services to those in need in our community was the perfect fit.”
The holidays are an especially busy time at CROSS Services, as hundreds of families shop for holiday gifts for their kids in the midst of the regular day-to-day services the agency provides: food, clothing, financial assistance in order to maintain stable housing and employment, and a host of partnering services including dental care, budgeting help, nutrition education, mental health counseling, and more.
CROSS Services CEO/Executive Director Elizabeth Brown said, “We are so grateful to the MiniSota Play Café for partnering with us in strengthening our community by bringing people together to support our neighbors in need. What a fun way for families to give back during this holiday season.”
MiniSota Play Café is located in the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove. Reservations for this event are required. To purchase tickets, visit minisotaplaycafe.com/events. For more information about CROSS Services, visit CROSSservies.org.
About CROSS Services
CROSS Services provides emergency services—food, clothing, housing assistance, and more—to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 5,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a forty-five year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
