On Saturday, Nov. 23, the World Taekwondo Academy hosted its annual 1 Million Kicks for Cancer at the Maple Grove Community Center. In the last seven years, the Word Taekwondo Academy has raised over $200k for the Randy Shaver Community Cancer Research Fund. This year the team raised over $17k and had nearly 300 participants at the event. All the proceeds will go to cancer research and will stay in Minnesota with research and aid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.