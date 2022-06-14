MidWestOne Bank is offering a scholarship to one St. Michael-area student unable to pay to attend BestPrep’s Minnesota Business Venture business and leadership camp this summer. This scholarship covers the cost of the registration fee, housing, meals and all program materials and activities. Applications are open now.
Minnesota Business Venture is a week-long residential program that provides high school students with real-world skills, offering a rare opportunity to learn about career options, develop financial literacy and workplace skills, cushion their resumes for college applications, and experience college life by living on a campus.
Students from across Minnesota work in small teams to develop an imaginary product and business plan to then present to a panel of judges, Shark Tank-style. Throughout the week, students also take part in mock interviews, experience career options, sharpen networking skills, and attend breakout sessions led by industry experts. Students leave camp feeling more confident and prepared for their futures, with increased leadership, teamwork and presentation skills.
Minnesota Business Venture offers two weeks and locations: July 10-15 at the University of St. Thomas (deadline to apply is June 15) and July 24-29 at St. John’s University (deadline to apply is June 30).
Applications are currently being accepted from Minnesota high school and home school students interested in attending. Additional scholarships are available to students in need. Students or parents can obtain an application and sponsorship information by contacting BestPrep at mbv@bestprep.org or online at bestprep.org/mbv.
