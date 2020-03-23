MGSH students hear truth about substance use

Know the Truth Prevention Program speaks to the students at Maple Grove High School on the issues of substance use and the vaping epidemic. Know the Truth presenters, Michael Struyk and KTT volunteer Jacob, discussed their experiences relating to substance use and addiction, along with sharing evidence-based information on the current youth drug trends.
“We don’t come here to tell you that if you decide to smoke weed or drink alcohol that eventually you’ll become addicted to heroin or meth or that any of the things that happened to us will happen to you,” Struyk said. “We come here to share our stories because we never imagined that these consequences would happen to us.”
Know the Truth Prevention Program conducts evidence based presentations to both middle and high schoolers across the state of Minnesota to educate them on the dangers of substance use. They talk to more than 160 schools, which is more than 60,000 students. The presentation curriculum addresses the main misconceptions that students have about substances, and we work to fill the education gaps; providing them with the truth about what these substances can truly do, even if they don’t seem like ‘that big of a deal’ to the students.
