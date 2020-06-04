MGSH senior uses art to express herself, wins award

A Maple Grove Senior High School senior has been recognized for her art with a national award.
Trenna Tafoya was awarded a national gold medal from the Scholastic Arts Awards for her sculpture piece, entitled, “Avocado.”
She describes her work as a “larger-than-life” sculpture made of cardboard and other materials.
“This Scholastic gold medal is a prestigious award as more than 300,000 students entered the art and writing competition and less than one percent won a national gold medal,” she said.
The gold medal art pieces were to be on display at Carnegie Hall this summer, but the exhibition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hope to display my sculpture here in the Twin Cities since I didn’t get to display it in New York,” she added.
Tafoya’s passion for art has been long-standing. “I have been interested in art for as long as I can remember,” she said. “No matter what I did when I was younger, it would always revolve around creating. I always loved music, sewing, fine arts and crafts, cooking, and anything else I could make with my own hands. I learned the value of creative processes early on, and that has stayed with me throughout my schooling. The need for artistic expression drew me to my current interests in sculpture and ceramics.”
Art has also had an impact on her education at Maple Grove Senior High School. She said being involved in art at MGSH has been one of the best experiences of her high school career. “I have been able to experiment with so many different mediums, techniques, and ideas,” she said. “Even though it is a small department, I have always had the resources and the teachers to help me create anything I could imagine. My ceramics and AP art teacher, Chad Manders, has given me the opportunity to embrace creativity and the encouragement to pursue my ideas.”
Tafoya has won a few other art awards throughout high school for sculpture and ceramic pieces she has made, but this award is “by far the greatest honor I have received.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the last trimester of the school year has changed what a typical school year is like. There was no prom. School classes were held virtually and graduation has been postponed until July.
“This school year has definitely been unorthodox to say the least,” Tafoya said. “I am thankful, however, for the opportunities and experiences I did have, whether it was through sports, activities, or special events. Missing out on spring sports, clubs, prom and a normal graduation is disappointing, but I have definitely made a lot of good memories that I will cherish, despite the abrupt end to the school year.”
She has also found herself with a lot of free time on her hands, which has given her some motivation to “indulge even more in my creative processes.”
She is continuing to make art and work on different pieces at home. “I also have come to appreciate a lot more things that I have taken for granted, like nature,” she said. “We live in a state with such captivating natural beauty, and it’s nice to just walk outside and relax every once in a while. This beauty has also begun to serve as an inspiration for me in my work.”
After Tafoya graduates, she plans on staying close to home at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, where she will be studying biology. In addition to a passion for art, her other passion in life is science. “I am excited to pursue a career that satisfies that passion, bringing creativity along with me,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.