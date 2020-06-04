MGSH senior once again receives national honorable mention

A graduating senior at Maple Grove Senior High School has received a rare honor.
Sahana Vandayar has been named a 2020 national honorable mention recipient by the National Center for Women and Information Technology for the Award for Aspirations in Computing. She is one of 10 young women from Minnesota high schools to receive this honor and in the top 8% of nationwide applicants.
According to the National Center for Women and Information Technology, “Award recipients are selected based on their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing, as demonstrated by their computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access, and plans for post-secondary education.”
A lot of work went into Vandayar’s application. She had to write essays and completed an application, which included an assessment of her computing skills. She had a teacher recommendation from her computer science principles teacher from her junior year, Ryan Smolarek.
“I think what stood out about my application was my work with spreading computing opportunities globally,” she said. “For my Girl Scout Gold Award, I had initiated a STEM program called Computer Science for Kids after I finished my sophomore year. Computer Science for Kids is a non-profit, volunteer-run course where first- to third-grade students are taught the basics of coding, cloud-based storage systems, and cybersecurity by high school mentors.”
She added that she also worked with the MGSH robotics team (Crimson Robotics) and Singapore Indian Development Association volunteeers to train more than 100 students throughout the Brooklyn Park area as well as internationally in Singapore.
A national committee reads applications and nominations to then select it’s award winners. Applications are reviewed anonymously by technology academics and industry professionals. Selection of the National Award Winners is made by the National Center for Women and Information Technology and Bank of America representatives at their sole discretion; selection of the Regional Affiliate Award recipients is made by each affiliate at their sole discretion.
Vandayar also received this award in 2019. She also was a 2019 FIRST Robotics Competition dean’s list finalist, 2020 Girl Scout River Valleys Young Woman of Distinction and a Gold Award Girl Scout.
“This fall, I will be attending Northwestern University to study computer science,” Vandayar said. “I hope to work with data analytics in the future.”
