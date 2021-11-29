MGSH Principal Bart Becker honored with Rotary award

Maple Grove Senior High School Principal Bart Becker was honored with the 2021 Rotary Club of Maple Grove Business Ethics and Leadership Award Oct. 27. This award recognizes and honors community leaders that exemplify high ethical behavior and strong leadership in their conduct, business and organization.
“I accept this in celebration of the Crimson staff at Maple Grove Senior High School,” Becker stated as he received the award. “They have performed in exemplary ways [over the last 18 months].”
Jacob Morris, a member of the Maple Grove Rotary Club, nominated Becker for the award and spoke highly of the principal’s work as a leader, mentor and colleague, particularly in light of the challenges presented by the past several school years.
“His servant leadership style and transformative efforts inspired action of those around him,” Morris said. “He always seemed to find time, despite raising his own family and being a good husband, to attend community events, concerts, sporting events and staff celebrations because he truly cares for those around him.”
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will donate $500 in Becker’s name to the charitable organization of his choice, the District 279 Foundation.
