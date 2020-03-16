MGMS theater comedy runs March 19 to 21

The Maple Grove Middle School Theater department’s spring production of “An Absolutely True Story As Told By A Bunch Of Lying Liars” will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 19, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m., with a Saturday matinee on March 21 at 3 p.m. at the Maple Grove Middle School Auditorium. It’s an outrageous comedy about a mysteriously broken vase in the Peterson living room, depicting the hilariously conflicting versions of events as told by a zany cast of characters.
