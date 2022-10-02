Wright County Health and Human Services (WCHHS) recognizes that the past few years have been challenging and traumatic. By promoting Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW) in Wright County Oct. 2-8, WCHHS wants to strive to destigmatize mental illness and connect people to mental health resources.

Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. However, mental illness affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends, or coworkers. That is why, during the first week of October, WCHHS and county residents raise awareness of mental illness, fight discrimination and provide support through Mental Illness Awareness Week.

