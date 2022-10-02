Wright County Health and Human Services (WCHHS) recognizes that the past few years have been challenging and traumatic. By promoting Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW) in Wright County Oct. 2-8, WCHHS wants to strive to destigmatize mental illness and connect people to mental health resources.
Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. However, mental illness affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends, or coworkers. That is why, during the first week of October, WCHHS and county residents raise awareness of mental illness, fight discrimination and provide support through Mental Illness Awareness Week.
WCHHS believes that mental health conditions are important to discuss year-round but highlighting them during MIAW provides a dedicated time for mental health advocates across the country to come together as one unified voice. Since 1990, when Congress officially established the first full week of October as MIAW, advocates have worked together to sponsor activities, large or small, to educate the public about mental illness.
Many are living with mental illness, and that level of isolation is all too familiar. If you or you know of someone living with mental illness and needs to connect with mental health resources, you can use the following resources below. The resources provide services on a case-by-case basis to best meet the client’s needs and situation.
