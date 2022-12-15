Memories were made at the Wright County Child Foster Care Holiday Party

Wright County Health and Human Services spread holiday cheer through the annual Child Foster Care Holiday Party. There were 17 families who attended the party on Dec. 8 at Huikko’s Event Center in Buffalo.
Santa made a special trip to the party and took pictures and delivered presents to 90 children.
The party is made possible by the support and donations from Wright County communities. Wright County Health and Human Services expressed its appreciation to Huikko’s Event Center, Buffalo Orchestra members, Friends 4 a Cause, The Forgotten Initiative, Annandale Heartland E-Free Church, and Santa’s helper Commissioner Mark Daleiden.
Every year, children enter the child foster care system due to difficult family situations. Licensed child foster care providers willingly open their homes to care for and support these children while the children’s families strive to create an environment for them to return home. The children of Wright County need safe homes where people will nurture and respect them.
If anyone is interested in learning more about the foster care opportunity, they are invited to attend one of the upcoming orientations on Jan. 9 or Feb. 6 at the Wright County Government Center located at 3650 Braddock Ave. NE, Buffalo, MN in room 1103.
