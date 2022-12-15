Memories were made at the Wright County Child Foster Care Holiday Party

(Submitted photo)

Wright County Health and Human Services employees and Santa hosted the annual Child Foster Care Holiday Party Dec. 8 for 17 families in Wright County. Santa delivered presents to 90 children.

Wright County Health and Human Services spread holiday cheer through the annual Child Foster Care Holiday Party. There were 17 families who attended the party on Dec. 8 at Huikko’s Event Center in Buffalo.

Santa made a special trip to the party and took pictures and delivered presents to 90 children.

