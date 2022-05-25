Join the American Legion Riders Memorial Weekend Motorcycle Ride, which is a benefit for the Magnus Veterans Foundation. The event takes place Saturday, May 28.
The day begins at 10 a.m. at Bunker Hills Regional Park by the Veterans Memorial in Coon Rapids. There will be a picnic.
The ride ends at 5 p.m. at the Magnus Veterans Wellness Campus in Dayton.
There will be a Magnus Campus Party starting at 5 p.m. The party will include a BBQ dinner, live music by the Bryce Hegge Band, adult beverages sold by the Dayton Lions, raffles, games and prizes.
Everyone is welcome. People can buy tickets to the after-party at Magnus Veterans Wellness Campus even if they don’t have any involvement with the Motorcycle Ride.
The cost to ride is $25 for each rider and $15 for the passenger. If only attending the party, the cost is $20.
All ride participants can register at magnusveteransfoundation.org or will be able to pay the day of the event at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. Riders must sign a waiver to participate and receive a wristband. The wristband is the ticket into the Magnus after-party.
Magnus Veterans Wellness Campus Party only participants can pay at the Magnus entry-gate or show online purchase ticket receipt.
American Legion Riders chapters are well known for their charitable work, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children’s hospitals, schools, veterans homes, severely wounded servicemembers and scholarships. Since 2006, Riders nationwide have participated in The American Legion Legacy Run to annually raise money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, established to provide scholarships to children of U.S. military personnel killed since Sept. 11, 2001.
Anyone with questions can contact Diane Peters at 763-639-1573.
