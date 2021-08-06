The St. Michael Royalty are gearing up for fun during this year’s St. Michael Daze and Knights Festival, which runs Aug. 13 and 14.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, the group will be hosting a Spaghetti Dinner and raffle fundraiser at the St. Michael City Hall at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. The Royalty will be serving salad, spaghetti and meatballs, breadsticks, cookies, and an assortment of beverages. Tickets are $8 for seniors (62+) and children 4-12 are $5, and children 3 and under are free.
The St. Michael Royalty Coronation is Saturday, Aug. 14. The current St. Michael Royal Court will be saying farewell and welcoming the new 2021-22 royalty at coronation. Current royalty are Princess Bri Chatterton, Junior Commodore Myles LeGrande, Little Miss Seyla LeGrande, Little Miss Avery Gerwing-Johnson, and Little Miss Becca Norton.
The coronation will be in the performing arts center at STMA High School beginning at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.
The 2021 Miss St. Michael candidates are Kelsey Frederick sponsored by MidwestOne Bank of St. Michael, Evie Kastner sponsored by Town Center Dental Care, Kaitlyn McCormick sponsored by What’s the Scoop?, Lauren Mialkowski sponsored by B&D Plumbing Heating & AC, Madison Trant sponsored by Dehmer’s Meat Market, and Kylee Walsh sponsored by Millennium Dance Company.
Little Miss St. Michael and Junior Commodore candidates include Roena Beck sponsored by What’s the Scoop?, Micah Cedergren sponsored by BNL Companies, Tyler Centko sponsored by Albertville Car Care Center, Addison Gerwing-Johnson sponsored by Millennium Dance Company, Madilyn Glunz sponsored by MidwestOne Bank, Tenley Marsh sponsored by Town Center Dental Care, Rylinn Parker sponsored by B&D Plumbing Heating & AC, McKenzie Randelin sponsored by SBR Automotive, and Anelia Wostrel sponsored by HealthSource Chiropractic of Albertville.
