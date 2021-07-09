The 2021 Maple Grove Ambassador candidates presents “Showtime Maple Grove.” The community is invited to honor outgoing Ambassadors Grace Mayer and Ella Moroz as they celebrate their accomplishments representing Maple Grove at many volunteer activities, galas, fundraisers, festivals and VIP events.
They will crown their successors on Friday, July 16, at 6 p.m. at the Maple Grove Town Green. Please note this is a new location and time.
Following is the Gala in the Grove at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion in Osseo. Visit maplegroveambassadors.com for all details and updated information.
Photos courtesy of Rich Moll Photography.
Mackenzie Becker
She is the daughter of Pat and Nicole Becker and has one younger brother. This fall, she will be a senior at Maple Grove Senior High. Her college dreams include studies in pre-med with a goal of becoming a neurologist. For the past three summers, she has volunteered for Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes. She is grateful to be there for those children who have been through so much and still find a way to be happy about their lives. She is sponsored by Rush Creek Golf Club.
Gabby Bodin
She is the daughter of Jon and Lora Bodin and has one younger brother. She is a 2020 graduate of Osseo Senior High and is currently attending St. Catherine University. She plans on becoming a certified physical therapist with a concentration in pediatrics. She is involved with the Special Olympics Bowling Championship and admires the accomplishments, spirit and friendly competition of the athletes. She is sponsored by Burn Boot Camp.
Colbi Carlson
She is the daughter of Dennis and Stacy Carlson and has one younger sister. She graduated this spring from Maple Grove Senior High. People will find her at the University of Minnesota Duluth in the fall studying bio chemistry. She is a confirmation leader at her church. This leadership helps her build a special bond with her church community and guide the children in their faith. She is sponsored by The Lookout Bar and Grill.
Ruby Engel
She is the daughter of Matt and Melissa Engel and has one younger brother. She is entering her senior year at Osseo Senior High this fall and continuing classes with North Hennepin Community College. She plans on transferring her post-secondary credits to a four-year college to pursue a career in social work. She has volunteered with the Pelican Leadership Academy in assisting campers with disabilities and special needs. She appreciated and learned serving others is their core value and focus. She is sponsored by Maple Grove Auto Service.
Tabi Fiedler
She is the daughter of Steve and Jodee Fiedler. She has a younger brother and sister. She will be a senior this fall at Maple Grove Senior High. After high school, she plans on attending a four-year college. She participated in a service project with her Girl Scout troop that involved creating their own board game and giving copies to a preschool for low-income families. That experience showed her how creativity can help others and better understand her community. She is sponsored by K2 Sound & Light.
Janelle Guse
She is the daughter of Randall and Deborah Guse with one younger and one older sister. She is a 2020 graduate of Osseo Senior High and is currently a student at St. Catherine University. Her goal is to graduate with a bachelor of arts degree in data science and mathematics and work as a data analyst. Recently, she and a friend did a service project for Haven Housing in Minneapolis. They collected and presented gift cards and personal care items for the women’s shelter. She found comfort in knowing that small act brought happiness to those women. She is sponsored by Chick-fil-A.
Taylor Jacobson
She is the daughter of David and Camri Jacobson with one older brother. She will be a senior next school year at Heritage Christian Academy. She plans a college career to study Hospitality Management. She has been on a mission trip to Alaska. That experience showed her how to get out of her comfort zone, learn a new culture and preach what she believes in. She is sponsored by Donato’s Floral.
Emily Kersting
She is the daughter of Scott and Lisa Kersting and has one younger sister. She is a full-time PSEO student and will be a 2022 graduate of Osseo Senior High. Her future plans include a career in data engineering or veterinary medicine. She volunteered at the Food Group where she witnessed the work that goes into packaging food and the pride in knowing she helped those in need with the food she had packed. She is sponsored by Aquaventure Dive and Photo Center.
Rachel Liou
She is the daughter of Lii-Perng and Chun-Ling Wan Liou and has one older brother. She is a Wayzata High School and University of Minnesota graduate. She is beginning her master of arts degree in health coaching. She has volunteered as an English teacher in rural Taiwan through AID. This was her first step in gaining a better understanding of the world and inspired her to study abroad in Denmark and Japan during undergrad. She is sponsored by Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapels.
Taylor McGowan
She is the daughter of Kevin and Cindy McGowan with an older sister and brother. She graduated this year from PiM (Performing Institute of Minnesota) Arts High School. Her future plans include studying in the field of physical or occupational therapy. She volunteers at her church VBS camps. She developed an appreciation for the love and spirit of the kids and gained a caring attitude for children of all ages. She is sponsored by Kottemann Orthodontics.
Ashley Peterson
She is the daughter of Jeff and Danielle Peterson and has a younger sister and an older brother. She was a 2019 graduate of Liberty High School. She currently takes online classes through Brigham Young University majoring in accounting. She has volunteered in assembling STEM Kits for less-funded schools in the area. She found it eye-opening to see the difference in accessibility to STEM education in schools who continue to fight to overcome difficulties. She is sponsored by Mark Michael Diamond Designs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.