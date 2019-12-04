After losing her retail manager position in 2007, Abby Jimenez made a debt-driven decision that drastically changed the course of her career.
Jimenez owns and operates Nadia Cakes in Maple Grove, Woodbury and Palmdale, California with her husband Carlos who is the CFO.
Before opening her first shop in California 10 years ago, Jimenez was baking custom cakes out of her home for two years. Jimenez said she had enough after experiencing severe exhaustion, simultaneously raising small children and needing surgery in both hands due to carpal tunnel.
Consequently, Jimenez decided to take her husband’s suggestion seriously and transition her home operation to a brick and mortar setting where more help could be hired on.
Although they were unsuccessful in locking in a loan, putting all costs associated with opening up their first shop, $125,000, on credit cards proved to be a worthwhile risk. Success allowed the couple to pay off debt in a few years, expand to Minnesota, and earn local and regional recognition like winning Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.”
Similar to baking, Jimenez said book writing also began as a hobby. She released her first romance novel called “The Friend Zone” over the summer, which has earned a place on USA Today’s Best-Selling Books list.
Juggling her bake shops, writing, and creating witty social media posts around her work is just a glimpse of her daily schedule. She said having strong time management keeps her productive, but her motivation is a little more light-hearted — “My motivation is fun! I’m having fun writing and baking. If it wasn’t fun, I probably wouldn’t be doing any of it.”
The Press caught up with Jimenez via email between her book festival travels. Read more about her entrepreneurial beginnings and the next two books she plans to release below:
Tell us a little about your professional background and where you are from.
I lived in California for 25 years before moving to Minnesota in 2011. My career actually started in the retail realm where I was a store manager for the Limited Brands before I turned to baking at 27. We opened our first bakery in Palmdale, California where we lived at the time.
When did you start baking?
I always loved to bake. I like to cook too, actually. I cook more than I bake these days. I never wanted to go to culinary school though. I didn’t see myself ever becoming a pastry chef or anything. I just enjoy desserts so I like to make them.
What are some of your first baking memories?
I remember making these Italian S cookies with my mom when I was a kid. I’m half Sicilian so every Easter and Christmas we’d crank out these traditional cookies to give as gifts. They have a light almond flavor and they keep for weeks in a tin — great with coffee.
When did baking become your job?
I started baking out of my house after I lost my job in 2007 and it was horrible. I had three babies in diapers, a newborn, a one-year-old, and a two-year-old. I made cakes full-time to pay the bills. I worked seven days a week, 12 hours a day while also watching the kids. I did everything. The baking, the decorating, the deliveries, the consultations, billing. All me. It takes four full-time people in my bakery to do what I did by myself those first few years.
Why did you decide to take the leap and opened up a brick-and-mortar shop?
My husband suggested we open up a shop, but I was really reluctant. I didn’t know the first thing about running a food establishment, but I also recognized that I couldn’t keep doing what I was doing. We were sinking into debt. I couldn’t produce more than I already was without bringing in employees and the house wasn’t big enough for that kind of production. Also, California doesn’t have cottage laws which means it’s illegal to work out of your house making food to sell to the public. I’d already had a competitor report me to the health department to try and shut me down. I knew what I was doing wasn’t sustainable, but a brick and mortar store sounded totally scary to me. My husband worked on me for a few months and I finally agreed to give the bakery a shot.
Did you experience any of the same feelings when you began pitching your novels?
I had an idea for a book and told my kids about it. They loved the story so much that I decided to start writing it so I could read them chapters. It wasn’t very good. I got on a website called Critique Circle to try and polish up my skills and I spent a year on there, 12 hours a day learning my craft. The book that I started for my kids didn’t get much love on the site so I decided to trunk it and start a new one using what I knew I did well — lots of witty dialogue. It got rave reviews on the site and I decided on a whim to try and query an agent with it. I got my agent on my first query. That book is called “The Happy Ever After Playlist.” While I was in submissions to publishers I wrote “The Friend Zone” and we ended up publishing that book first since chronologically it came first.
Why did you choose to include the topic of infertility in “The Friend Zone?”
I based the infertility struggle in “The Friend Zone” off my best friend’s experience with uterine fibroids. My best friend Lindsay had a full hysterectomy at the age of just 29. The love story in “The Friend Zone” is fiction but the infertility story is almost word for word based on Lindsay’s experience. I think reproductive issues are something we don’t talk about enough, especially in romance.
What is the focus of your next novel “The Happy Ever After Playlist?”
Hmmmm. I can’t talk too much about this without giving out spoilers for “The Friend Zone.” Let’s just say that “The Happy Ever After Playlist” is about a woman who decides to give love a second chance — and the man she meets just happens to be a famous musician … but she doesn’t know it. It shares characters from “The Friend Zone” and it’s a ton of fun. It’s scheduled for release April 14 and it just got a starred review in Publishers Weekly!
Are you able to give anything away about the third book’s theme and when it will be released?
Yeah! The third book is in “The Friend Zone” universe but we’re getting a whole new group of characters. It’s about Josh Copeland’s cousins, Chris and Adrian. The book takes place in the fictional town of Blythe, South Dakota where Adrian’s best friend Claire has just taken a freelance job redesigning his family’s historic home. Chris, Adrian’s younger brother, manages the property and he hates his older brother with the burning passion of ten thousand suns — and so hates Claire by default. It’s an enemies-to-lovers plot and it’s soooooo fun! It’ll be released in 2021.
Do you think someone who typically doesn’t read romance novels would enjoy your books?
Totally. A lot of people pick up my book because they like me on social media, not because they read my genre. And one of the things I hear all the time is how much people loved my book “despite it being romance” — and they’re surprised! I think a lot of people have a preconceived notion of what romance is. They get visions of the formulaic bodice rippers of the 1980s with Fabio on the cover and that’s just not what romance is anymore. Today’s romance is diverse and smart and covers real, relatable issues. If you’re afraid to pick up a romance, don’t be! Give one a shot (Maybe mine? Haha!)
What advice would you offer to someone who wants to follow a passion, but is scared of “imposter syndrome” or being judged for not being formally educated in the subject area they wish to pursue?
Okay, first let me preface this by saying that imposter syndrome is real and it’s going to happen to you no matter how much you deserve to be where you are. Nothing can be done. As for formal education, I have none. In anything. I didn’t go to culinary school or college, I don’t have a writing background of any kind. If you love what you do, practicing it will be easy. I’m a compulsive practitioner. I obsess over my hobbies and I end up getting really good at them. And I’m just lucky that the things I like to do are things other people like to buy. Practice, practice, practice and when you’ve gotten good at it, throw your hat into the ring.
Your social media pages are entertaining and witty. Beyond drawing in followers, it is clear you have created several sub-communities through your different social media pages, whether that is people who also find humor in personal experiences you share, people who can relate to the struggles of characters in your books, or fellow cake enthusiasts. Why do you think fostering these communities is important?
I love spending time with my followers in the more intimate setting of my Facebook group. I think people like to engage with authors, especially when they’re attached to the universe they’ve created and authors like to connect with readers for the same reason. It helps me as a writer to discuss what I did well (or didn’t do well) in my book with people as invested in it as I am. Writing a book feels like you’re watching a TV show that you’re absolutely in love with. Sometimes you’re watching it (writing it) for years and you have nobody to really talk to about it. So when it finally comes out and there’s all these people who love it as much as you do — that is an amazing thing and you really want to gather those people around you and hang out with them.
To learn more about Jimenez and her work, visit nadiacakes.com.
